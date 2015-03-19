News | Exhibitions
17 Cuban artists: All That You Have Is Your SoulDear Abraham, Gallery 8 New York opens in Harlem next Thursday with an inaugural exhibition 17 Cuban artists from FACTION Art Project...
Currents: Abortion A.I.R Gallery January 4-February 4Abortion is our country’s Scarlet Letter, an impassioned “A” writ large on our conscience. We shame, blame and deny women their...
CURRENTS: ABORTIONCURRENTS an exhibition in which artists respond to the theme of ABORTION. In this turbulent moment in history, abortion remains a signifier ...
Louise Bourgeois at MOMAThe MOMA exhibit, Louise Bourgeois: An Unfolding Portrait, showcases the prints, books, and creative process of the celebrated sculptor Loui...
Whitney: History of ProtestsAn Incomplete History of Protest is a new exhibition of works from the Whitney’s collection, examining how artists from the 1940s to t...
Guggenheim: 71 Chinese Artists in AmericaThe Guggenheim Museum’s exhibition, Art and China after 1989, presents work by 71 key artists and groups who have been active in China...
Art Invades North KoreaThe Ethan Cohen Gallery is presenting Mina Cheon’s solo exhibition UMMA : MASS GAMES – Motherly Love North Korea, curated by Nadim Samma...
Guggenheim Bilbao celebrates 20th birthday with Bill ViolaRetrospective honours US artist who sparked museum’s commitment to video art A major Bill Viola retrospective opening today (30 June) at t...
Keep IT AliveKeep IT Alive is an exhibition of Alan Vega’s final work, a suite of haunting large-scale paintings he had completed just before his death...