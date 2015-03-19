News | Exhibitions
    17 Cuban artists: All That You Have Is Your Soul

      Dear Abraham, Gallery 8 New York opens in Harlem next Thursday with an inaugural exhibition 17 Cuban artists from FACTION Art Project...
    Currents: Abortion A.I.R Gallery January 4-February 4

      Abortion is our country’s Scarlet Letter, an impassioned “A” writ large on our conscience. We shame, blame and deny women their...
    CURRENTS an exhibition in which artists respond to the theme of ABORTION. In this turbulent moment in history, abortion remains a signifier ...
    Louise Bourgeois at MOMA

    The MOMA exhibit, Louise Bourgeois: An Unfolding Portrait, showcases the prints, books, and creative process of the celebrated sculptor Loui...
    Whitney: History of Protests

    An Incomplete History of Protest is a new exhibition of works from the Whitney’s collection, examining how artists from the 1940s to t...
    Guggenheim: 71 Chinese Artists in America

    The Guggenheim Museum’s exhibition, Art and China after 1989, presents work by 71 key artists and groups who have been active in China...
    Art Invades North Korea

    The Ethan Cohen Gallery is presenting Mina Cheon’s solo exhibition UMMA : MASS GAMES – Motherly Love North Korea, curated by Nadim Samma...
    Guggenheim Bilbao celebrates 20th birthday with Bill Viola

    Retrospective honours US artist who sparked museum’s commitment to video art A major Bill Viola retrospective opening today (30 June) at t...
    Keep IT Alive

    Keep IT Alive is an exhibition of Alan Vega’s final work, a suite of haunting large-scale paintings he had completed just before his death...